Hearts appoint club legend Bernard Dong Bortey as youth development coach

Hearts of Oak have appointed club legend Bernard Dong Bortey as Under-14 development coach.

The appointment of the club legend forms part of the side's restructuring programme and a renewed focus on youth development.

Bortey will also assist the club's Under-18 coach Samuel Nii Noi while "building the foundation modules to revamp the Under-14 team.

Bortey, who will work closely with Head Coach Slavko Matic, made over 100 appearances for the club, winning four league titles, clinching the CAF Champions League and joint top scorer in the Ghana Premier League in 2002.