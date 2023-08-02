Hearts board member Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe blames JS Saoura defeat on old age and lack of energy

Hearts of Oak board member Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe blamed the club's crushing defeat to JS Saoura in the CAF Confederation Cup 2021–2022 on the average age of the players at the time of the game.

The Phobians were representing Ghana in Africa having won the Ghana Premier League title in the 2020/2021 season and had already dropped from the CAF Champions League to the CAF Confederations Cup.

In that specific game, Hearts of Oak lost to JS Saoura 4-0 in the outlying western Algerian city of Bechar, suffering a 4-2 aggregate loss in the play-off that resulted in an even worse season as they failed to place in the top four of the Ghana Premier League.

According to Dr Tamakloe, football has evolved and requires much energy and pace which is not favourable to aging players like the ones that featured for the Phobians in the said match.

“The way I see football now, you must have speed, strength, and skills. If you have these three plus resilient, you should play anywhere in the world. If you watch modern football, these three are important, that’s why I have been hitting on when a player is old, he should be released. The match we had recently in Algeria, clearly our boys were aged”, Nyaho-Tamakloe told Hearts of Oak media in a video shared on YouTube.

Meanwhile, Hearts of Oak have resumed training ahead of the new season and are hoping to make amends for their terrible showing last season when they almost got relegated.