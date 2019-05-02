Hearts boosted by return of Rchmond Ayi from injury ahead of WAFA clash

Hearts of Oak have been handed massive boost ahead of their clash against Zone B leaders WAFA following the return of goalkeeper Richmond Ayi from injury.

The 21-year old former WAFA shotstopper suffered an injury in the game against Inter Allies at the Accra Sports Stadium, which saw him miss the return leg in Tema.

His return is massive boost for coach Kim Grant, whose second choice goalkeeper Ernest Sowah is also out injured.

Ayi will be expected to return between the sticks for the clash against his former side with the top spot at stake in Zone A.

Both Hearts and WAFA have accumulated 15 points from 8 games.

Richmond Ayi has kept seven clean sheets in seven games in the GFA Special Competition.