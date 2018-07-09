Hearts C.E.O Mark Noonan happy to see the team back in action

Chief Executive Officer of Accra Hearts of Oak, Mark Donovan Noonan has expressed satisfaction with the return of the team back on the field in the Bakatue Cup match on Sunday against Elmina Sharks.

Accra Hearts of Oak were hosted by Elmina Sharks in the Bakatue Cup match at the Nduom Sports Complex, with the home side winning the trophy 4-3 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in regulation time.

The Phobians opened the scoring through young forward Obeng Junior in the 53rd minute before Sharks pulled level from the spot via Benjamin Boateng.

Mark Noonan, who returned to the country a fortnight ago as the team resumed preparation said after the game he was happy to see his side back in action.

"It was a friendly between two teams that haven't played in a long time and it was well played and congratulations to Sharks who have been a wonderful host," he told reporters.

The American went on to post on social media,"Nice to see these boys back on the pitch. Thanks to @ ElminaSharks for hosting us."

The game is the first either side has been involved in since the suspension of all domestic games after the Anas Expose was premiered on June 6th.

Several members of the Football Association and referees were caught on camera allegedly receiving bribes which led to government calling for the dissolution of the Football Association and suspending all domestic football.

Meanwhile, FIFA, government and other stakeholders are working on getting domestic football back in the country.

By Lukman Evergreen Mumin