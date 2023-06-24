Hearts' Caleb Amankwa cites personal problems for absence toward end of season

Hearts of Oak defender, Caleb Amankwa has revealed that he was missing from the line-up of the team as the season drew to a close because he had to attend to pressing issues back home.

Amankwah was Hearts of Oak's best player last season despite the club's struggles in the Ghana Premier League, having scored four goals and providing an assist. The 25-year-old's contract with the Ghanaian giants has expired at the end of the season and information gathered reveals the towering centre-back is set for his departure as he seeks a new challenge elsewhere. He was however not involved in the last couple of games for the Phobians.

“I had a problem towards the end of the season which needed urgent attention. So, I sought permission to return home to resolve the issue,” Amankwa told Kessben Sports.