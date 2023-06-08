GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 08 June 2023
Hearts' Caleb Amankwah contract nears expiation, unlikely to sign extension

Hearts of Oak defender Caleb Amankwah could leave the club at the end of the season as his contract nears expiration. 

The 25-year-old's contract with the Ghanaian giants expires at the end of the season and talks to extend his stay has not even started.

Meanwhile, information gathered reveals the towering centre-back is set for his departure as he seeks a new challenge elsewhere.

Amankwah has been Hearts of Oak's best player this season despite the club's struggles in the Ghana Premier League, having scored four goals and provided an assist.

He joined the Phobians from Aduana Stars in 2021 and has since won a league title and two FA Cup, scoring the leveller in the final against Bechem United last season.

Amankwah, who could make his last appearance for the club in the game against Berekum Chelsea on Sunday, previously played for WAFA and Aduana Stars in the Ghana Premier League.

 

