Hearts cannot be ready for Africa with these young players- former defender Sam Johnson

Former Hearts of Oak defender Sam Johnson is not sure the club can compete in Africa with the current squad.

The Rainbow club has massively invested in youthful players for the NC Special competition, which is paying dividends with the club finishing top of top Zone B.

Hearts have dominated the Zone with some impressive performances with players like Michelle Sarpong and Manaf Umar, both graduates of the club's youth team Auroras, being a delight to watch.

However, former players of the club Sam Johnson believes the team lacks experience to make an impact in Africa.

"I don't think Hearts of Oak is ready for Africa this young players," he told Nimde3 95.1fm total sports

"The players are still young and they need to play for a certain period of time before they can go to Africa, the players are young and they need more experience before they can compete in Africa."

Hearts were the first side to reach the semi finals of the NC Special Competition with a game to spare.

They face Dreams FC in Dawu on Sunday in the final game of the Zone.