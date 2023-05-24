Hearts coach David Ocloo defends Richmond Ayi for goals conceded against Medeama, blames pitch

Hearts of Oak coach David Ocloo has jumped to the defence of goalkeeper Richmond Ayi following the club's humiliating 5-1 defeat to Medeama Sc on Sunday in the Ghana Premier League.

Richmond Ayi has been at the center of a massive backlash from the Phobian fanbase following Medeama the number of goals conceded with emphasis on the first goal which paved the way for many more.

Medeama's Derrick Fordjour was found at the corner of the box and drove home an intelligent strike that bounced in front of Ayi who had already dived in anticipation of the ball. However, the goalkeeper was beaten to it as the ball went into the net to give the Tarkwa-based side the lead.

Reacting to the criticisms, Ocloo explained that, there was little the keeper could do to save the situation given the nature of the pitch.

“Ayi dived to catch the ball, but unfortunately, the ball bounced after it hit the ground and took a different direction. So I can't blame him. If we had good pitches like Wembley, then we can boldly blame the goalkeeper for such a terrible mistake. No one should blame the goalkeeper for any of the goals” he said.

Hearts of Oak are now seventh in the table, with three games remaining in the season. In their next match, they will face Legon Cities.