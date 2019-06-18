Hearts coach Kim Grant calls on NC to release program line-up for next season

Hearts of Oak coach Kim Grant is calling on the GFA Normalisation Committee to release a program line-up for next season to help clubs plan.

Grant guided Hearts of Oak to the semifinal of the GFA Tier I Special Competition, where they were knocked out on penalties by arch rivals Asante Kotoko.

The former Ghana forward, however is urging the NC to release a program line up to help him and his colleagues plan and prepare for next season.

"I will urge the Ghana Football Association NC to bring out the Program outline for next season so that we the coaches knows our plans.We don't know when we are starting but possibly in September and I am going to prepare my team for the season," Kim Grant told Nhyira FM.

The Phobians have undergone some tremendous transformation under the leadership of the 46-year old old, who has introduced some fine talents in the team.

Hearts also got to the quarter finals of the Tier II competition and were knocked out on penalties by Unistar Academy.