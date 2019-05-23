Hearts coach Kim Grant congratulates Mohammed Alhassan on his national team call-up

Hearts of Oak coach Kim Grant is proud of defender Mohammed Alhassan after the player was named in the Black Stars provisional 29-man squad for AFCON 2019.

Coach Kwesi Appiah named the central defender in his 29-man squad for the pre-AFCON camping in Dubai next month.

Mohammed, one of the three local players in the Black Stars team, has been outstanding for the Phobians in Normalisation Committee as they lead Zone A.

”Congratulations to my central defender Mohammed Alhassan for his first call up to the provisional Ghana national team squad of 29, to participate in the upcoming African cup of nations 2019,” Kim Grant posted on Social Media.

"Well Done Keep it up, it’s just the beginning. Phoooobia!!!! .”

The former WAFA defender has to justify his inclusion in the team if he is to make it to Egypt.