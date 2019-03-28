Heart's coach Kim Grant eyes Champions League qualification

Hearts of Oak head coach Kim Grant has set his eyes on the Normalisation Committee Special Competition title which will grant his team access to next season’s CAF Champions League.

The competition which has been programmed into two tiers will see the winner of the first tier which will be played by only the Premier League clubs represent Ghana in next season’s CAF Champions League whilst the winner of the second tier which will be played by both the Premier League and division one clubs play in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Kim Grant in a pre-match conference on Wednesday indicated that the delay in the start of the competition has also given him the time to introduce his philosophy to his players which he believes they have grasped and adapted.

Hearts of Oak hold an impressive scoring and winning record since the appointment of the ex-Black Stars captain.

The Accra based club will begin their campaign against Dreams on Sunday March 31 at the Accra Sports Stadium.

"It was positive for me because it gave me more time to develop the team and put in place my strategies and philosophies on how we want to play.

“The players have worked so hard and I'm really delighted that we are going to kick-off on Sunday", Grant told the media.

Grant who also doubles as the technical director of the club pleaded with the fans to exercise patience with his players and not expect too much from them.

"I will plead with the supporters to be patient with them (players) and they would need 100 per cent support from them even when things don't go well, because they are young lads.".

Grant is hopeful the fine form of his team during the pre-season would continue in this competition.