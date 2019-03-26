Hearts coach Kim Grant reveals no target was set for him in three year mandate

Hearts of Oak coach Kim Grant has disclosed that the club set no target for him after handing him a three year deal last November.

The former Ghana forward, however indicated he challenges himself and is at the club to win trophies.

"I have got 3 year mandate. I have not been given anything to win so it ends there," he told Oyerepa FM. "After the third year, hopefully we will be in a CAF Competition but again its about now and not the future,' he added.

Kim Grant has transformed the Hearts team in the last two months, winning several friendlies including two off-season titles.

Despite not given a clear cut target, the 46-year old gaffer says he at the club to make a huge impact.

"Not at all, Not at all but i challenged myself," he said. "I didn't come to Hearts of Oak to be on holiday, but to be successful," he continued.

"I didn't come to the biggest club in the country just to be sitting in my desk and just training, i came here to win things."

"Whatever the board and others wanted, of course they want to win everything, they are not "stupid" , "am not stupid",am here to win things for Hearts of Oak and i will be judged on results," he concluded.

The Phobians will take part in the Normalisation Committee special committee which begins this week.