Special Competition: Hearts coach Kim Grant to stick with style of play despite two defeats on a row

Hearts of Oak coach Kim Grant says he is not changing his philosophy despite losing two games on a row in the GFA Special Competition.

The Phobians lost their second game in four days after falling to Karela United at the Crosby Awuah Park on Sunday.

Despite losing to Sharks and Karela, Grant revealed his players have to be more clinical in-front of goal rather than switching the style of play.

“We just needed to be more clinical in front of goals," he said after the game.

“Nothing is going to change. We are going to approach the game with the same process and everything.

“They had a couple of shot but more or less they didn’t break us down.

“My philosophy is going to stay the same. We going to try and win the next game.”

Solomon Sarfo Taylor's 42nd minute goal separated the two sides in a fiercely contested encounter.

The Rainbow club will return to Accra to host Ebusua Dwarfs on Wednesday in match day four.