Hearts defender Mohammed Alhassan shocked by Black Stars call-up

Hearts of Oak defender Mohammed Alhassan has disclosed he was surprised to see his name in the Black Stars squad for the pre-AFCON camping.

The former WAFA defender was named in coach Kwesi Appiah's 29-man squad for the pre-AFCON camping in the United Arab Emirates next month.

Despite revealing he was prepared for the invitation, the stalwart defender admitted the call-up came to him as a surprise.

"My call up to the Black stars came as a surprise to me, even though I have prepared myself for this occasion,” he told Asempa FM.

Mohammed is one of the three local players in Kwesi Appiah's squad which will travel to Dubai for preparations.

Six players will be sent home before the final squad is named, but the confident Hearts defender believes he will make the cut.

"“I believe I can make it to the AFCON after the pre tournament tour,” he said.

The Black Stars of Ghana have been drawn in group F of the Nations Cup in Egypt alongside defending champions Cameroon, Benin and Guinea Bissau.

By Lukman Evergreen Mumin