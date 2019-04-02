Hearts defender Robert Addo excited by the return of football in Ghana

Hearts of Oak defender Robert Addo has expressed excitement by the return of football on the domestic scene following the commencement of the GFA Special competition.

Competitive football returned for the first time since June last year, with games played across the country over the weekend.

The Phobians won their game opening game against Dreams FC 1-0 in Accra, a game Robert Addo starred in and was named man of the match at the end.

“I am very happy, it's been a long time and I know all the other players are happy to,” he said after his side’s victory over Dreams FC.

“We thank them (Normalization Committee) for bringing football back, this will keep us active so I am very happy. We hope the competition goes well.”

The Rainbow club will next travel to Elmina to play Sharks in match day 2 of the competition.