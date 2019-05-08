Hearts defender Sumaila Ibrahim sets sights on Africa qualification by winning Special Competition

Hearts of Oak defender Larry Sumaila Ibrahim says the club is poised on qualifying for Africa's inter-club competition by winning the GFA Special Competition.

The versatile player insists the group under coach Kim Grant are eager to return the club to it's glory days.

"Growing up, I had the opportunity of watching Hearts winning titles domestically and on the continent. I believe we can equally do same. Football has evolved and when you have players who are tenacious and hungry for success, anything can be possible," Ibrahim told Kickgh.com

“They had their style that worked according to the players available likewise us.”

“None of the generations that emerged after the aforementioned teams has been successful. We have a duty to our fans and to ourselves. We will make our fans proud.

"There’s a good feeling in camp right now, and we must do everything we can to bring smiles to the faces of our fans and win the NC Special competition and possibly make a good appearance in Africa."