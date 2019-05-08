Hearts defender William Dankyi makes quick injury recovery, set to face Liberty Professionals

Hearts of Oak left back William Dankyi has made quick recovery from injury and could face Liberty Professionals on Match Day 10 of the Special Competition.

The marauding wing back suffered a knock in the Phobians 4-0 thumping of WAFA last Sunday, and had to be replaced by Kofi Kodzi.

However, the former Liberty Professionals player has been passed fit and has already started training for the game against the Scientific Soccer Lads.

Dankyi has been coach Kim Grant's first choice left back after impressing hugely in the club's games in the Special Competition.

The Phobians lead Zone A of the competition with 18 points after dismantling the Academy Boys.

The winner of the Special tournament will represent Ghana in Africa's inter-club competitions.