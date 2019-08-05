GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Find out more

Featured Articles

Featured Videos

Hearts duo Alhassan, Dankyi named in Black Stars B squad ahead of Burkina Faso clash

Published on: 05 August 2019

Hearts of Oak duo Mohammed Alhassan and William Dankyi have been handed call ups to the Black Stars B ahead of the game Burkina Faso.

The pair have impressed immensely in the GFA Normalisation Committee Special Committee earning them the call up.

Alhassan was a member of the 29-man squad that was named by coach Kwesi Appiah for the pre-AFCON camping in the United Arab Emirates.

He was subsequently dropped before the Nations Cup in Egypt. Alhassan played a key role as Hearts of Oak reaches the semifinals of the Tier 1 special competition.

Meanwhile, William Dankyi is walking up the ladders of the Nations teams after graduating through the lower ranks.

He previously played for the U-20 and is currently a member of the Black Meteors.

Do you have information you want to share with Ghanasoccernet? Here’s how

Comments