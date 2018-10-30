Hearts duo Fatawu, Esso given days off after Dreams FC game

Hearts of Oak captain Fatawu Mohammed and striker Joseph Esso have been given some time off after picking minor knocks in the club's friendly against Dreams FC last Sunday.

The pair were hugely involved in the 1-1 draw at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu on Sunday with striker Joseph Esso scoring Hearts only goal of the game.

The former Dwarfs forward got his side in front in the 13th minute before striker Muntari Kamaheni leveled for the Dreams FC.

Heats confirmed the pair have been given days off on Twitter after posting," Fatawu Mohammed and Joseph Esso have been given some time off from training after both players picked various knocks in the friendly against Dreams FC."

The Accra based club will however continue with their preparations in anticipation of the return of the top flight league.

