Hearts handed huge boost as Robert Sowah returns to training ahead of Nsoatreman clash

Hearts of Oak have received an injury boost after defender Robert Addo Sowah returned to full training on Thursday.

The centre-back has been out since February after picking an injury in the 2-0 defeat to Aduana Stars in Accra.

His return is huge boost for coach David Ocloo as preparations continue ahead of the game against Nsoatreaman FC.

Addo is one of the experienced players in the Hearts of Oak team and will play a key role for the Phobians with nine games remaining to end the campaign.

The Phobians are five points behind leaders Aduana Stars.

Meanwhile, another player expected to return to the squad in captain Gladson Awako who has also been out since February.

Awako picked an injury while on international duty with the Black Galaxies at the Championship of African Nations.