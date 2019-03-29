Hearts, Kotoko in action as Ghana FA Special Competition begins this weekend

After several months of football inactivity following the suspension of domestic football in the wake of the Anas exposé on corruption in Ghana football last year, local football bounces back this weekend as the Ghana Football Association Special Competition kicks off.

The competition will involve both Premier League teams and teams from the lower division.

The participating teams have been housed into Zone A and Zone B with the clubs from the Northern sector of the country group into Zone A and those at the Southern sector in Zone B.

The competition which was launched on Monday March 25 at the forecourt of the GFA Secretariat also saw the official unveiling of the competition logo.

Winner of the first tier of the competition which will be played among the various premier league teams will represent Ghana at the next CAF Champions league competition whiles the winner of the second tier, which is a fusion of both Premier League and lower division sides will represent Ghana in the next CAF Confederation Cup competition.

All the clubs have been paid their participating fee of Gh₵30,000 prior to the start of the competition.

This weekend, Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko will begin their campaigns against tough oppositions in their opening fixtures respectively.

Hearts of Oak will host Dreams FC at the Accra Sports Stadium in a game that promises to be full of fun and excitement. The last match between these two sides ended in a victory for Hearts in the S.T Nettey Memorial Cup played at the same venue.

Asante Kotoko who had a good campaign in the CAF Confederation Cup will welcome 2017 Ghana Premier League champions Aduana Stars to the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

This match will be the top liner for the week.

Below is the full fixtures for the weekend

Zone A

Asante Kotoko vs Aduana Stars

Ashantigold vs Eleven Wonders

Brekum Chelsea vs Medeama SC

WA All Stars vs Bechem United

Zone B

Accra Hearts of Oak vs Dreams Fc

Ebusua Dwarfs vs Karela United

Inter Allies vs Elmina Shark

WAFA vs Liberty Professionals