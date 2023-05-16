Hearts legend Emmanuel Osei Kuffuor wants Andre Ayew axed from Black Stars

Former Hearts of Oak midfielder, Emmanuel Osei Kuffuor insists it is time to let captain Andre Ayew leave the Black Stars.

The ex-Ghana international has advised new coach Chris Hughton to build his team around talented Ajax midfielder Mohammed Kudus and Southampton's Kamaldeen Sulemana.

According to Kuffuor, Ayew has paid his dues and it is time to call it quit at international level.

“Andre Ayew is done with the Black Stars and should be shown the exit in order to open doors for emerging talents like Kudus Mohammed,” Kuffour told Onua FM.

“Dede Ayew has been with the Black Stars since 2008, and it’s time to leave. Kudus Mohammed, Kamaldeen Sulemana, and others also need the space to show us what they have.”

“Andre Ayew has served and must give way,” Kuffour continued. “His younger brother Jordan is there and still has something to deliver, unlike Dede, who has fulfilled his responsibilities with the senior national team. He needs to leave and make way for others too.”

Ayew joined Nottingham Forest in the winter transfer window and has since made 12 appearances in the English Premier League.