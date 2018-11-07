Hearts legend Mohammed Polo insists the club needs structures not change of logo

Former Hearts of Oak star Mohammed Polo has slammed the club for unveiling a new logo instead of concentrating on developing structures.

According to the veteran tactician, the club needs to build long lasting structures as well as make the team attractive to a global audience.

“What Hearts of Oak need at this moment is not about changing logos but to concentrate on building the structures that will sustain the team in the long term," he told Metro FM.

“Hearts of Oak need to put proper structures in place and stop talking about theories."

“In times past players were willing to join Hearts of Oak because of the love they had for the team but now they need something extra to join the team.

“Hearts management should see football as business and put the proper structures in place."

“Hearts should stop living in the past and move with the modern trends of management like clubs such as Dreams FC and Inter Allies are doing."

Hearts unveiled a new logo on Tuesday as part of changes geared towards their 107th birthday celebrations.