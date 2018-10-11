Hearts legend Sam Johnson doubts if Managing Director Mark Noonan can succeed at club

Former Hearts of Oak assistant coach Sam Johnson doubts if Managing Director Mark Noonan is the right man to lead the club.

Johnson, a former captain of the club, believes the American national might struggle because of his lack of understanding about the cultural environment.

''I don’t know the reason they brought him. The terrain of our football is different from that of Europe and America. If someone is brought from such part of the world to administer here then you know he cannot achieve what he wants to,'' he told Kumasi FM.

''With the salaries and remunerations, his target must be made public. However, whatever he needs must be given him.''