Hearts midfielder Samudeen Ibrahim opens up on Raja Casablanca move

Former Hearts of Oak midfielder Samudeen Ibrahim has put to bed reports that he signed a pre-contract with Moroccan giants Raja Casablanca to force his way out of the Rainbow club.

The skillful midfielder insists he never made any move to Morocco to sign for the former African Champions, but admits it will be a dream to play for a big club on the continent.

“Of course, I am happy when I hear that big teams in Africa are after me but I cannot be happy when people say I have signed with a team when I have not done that,” he told Ghanasportsonline.com.

“I have not signed for Raja Casablanca. I have not signed for Petro Atletico. I have not traveled to Morocco or North Africa since we went to Libya in 2016.

“I am happy there are interests from Morocco and Angola but please I have not signed for any team yet.”

The former Mighty Jets player was also reported to be joining ex-teammates Isaac Mensah and Inusah Musah at Angolan club Petro Atletico Luanda.

Ibrahim, before his contract ended at Hearts was suspended over misconduct, when he failed to report to training due to the uncertainty surrounding his future at the Accra based club.