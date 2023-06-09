GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
"Hearts needs a coach that can handle the expectations of fans and management"- Neil Armstrong Mortagbe

Published on: 09 June 2023
Former Hearts of Oak Managing Director, Neil Armstrong Mortagbe has shared his views on the struggles of the club. 

The Ghanaian giants are currently in a relegation dogfight ahead of the final day of the Ghana Premier League.

The FA Cup holders have already sacked two coaches this season, Samuel Boadu, who won the league and two FA Cups, and Serbian trainer Slavko Matic.

David Ocloo, who has been working as assistant to Matic took over and has since struggled to return the team to their best.

"Every Hearts of Oak fan will not be happy today. I still see a glimmer of hope, in the team that represented," Mr Mortagbe told Citi Sports.

"I believe the management of Accra Hearts of Oak, are looking at areas the club were weak in and, definitely, they will beef up ahead of next season.

"We all know who Hearts of Oak are, they are a traditional club.

"So you need a coach with the temperament to handle both the expectations of management and the expectations of fans, that is one of the underpinning elements the coach must have.

"The other criteria, I believe our Executive Chairman, Togbe Afede and management are well versed in the type of manager that can hold all the stakeholder interest."

