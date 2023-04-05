"Hearts never gave me time to prove myself"- Red-hot GoldStars forward Abednego Tetteh

Bibiani GoldStars striker, Abednego Tetteh has blamed Hearts of Oak for his struggles during his time with the Accra-based club.

Tetteh failed to score in nine matches for the Ghanaian giants and had to leave to join King Faisal, where he netted only two times in 11 matches.

According to the striker, who has scored eight goals in eleven matches for GoldStars, he did not get enough time to prove himself at Hearts of Oak.

"Hearts of Oak never gave me the time to prove myself. I left King Faisal because the coach didn't know how to talk to players. I came to Goldstars because Coach Michael Osei believed in me," he said.

"The top 4 finish is the target, but when the goal king title is up for grabs, I will grab it."

The former Bechem United striker is gunning for the golden boot award and is currently two goals behing leading scorer Mezack Afriyie of Berekum Chelsea.