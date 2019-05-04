Hearts never opposed May 9 anniversary game with Kotoko- Alhaji Akambi

Hearts of Oak Board Member Alhaji Akambi has debunked reports indicating that his side have turned down an offer from the Sports Ministry to play arch-rivals Asante Kotoko in the 9 May anniversary match.

There were rife reports in the local media that Hearts have turned down the offer from the Sports Ministry to engage their rivals.

In an interview with FOX fm, Alhaji Akambi explained it was the Director General who just made a proposal for the two teams to play and Hearts never declined to play if it was made official.

"It's the (Sports) Ministry that formed a committee for the 9 May commemoration event, the Director General just proposed a friendly match between Hearts and Kotoko, and I jokingly said a Kotoko-Hearts is not organized lightly, and Edmund Ackah (Asante Kotoko Accra Rep) joked they will beat us"

"We just cracked a joke and shortly it was all over on social media that Hearts of Oak says we won't play, it is not true", he concluded.