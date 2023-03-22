Hearts of Lions midfielder Razak Abdullah joins Romanian side CFR Cluj.

Romanian giants CFR Cluj has signed Ghanaian youngster Razak Abdullah.

The attacking midfielder joins the European side from division one side Hearts of Lions.

The talented youngster is among the three top players to have been signed by the Romanian giants.

CFR Cluj have turned their attention to signing Ghanaian youngster following the performances of Emmanuel Yeboah.

Yeboah was signed from Divsion Two one side Young Apostles FC in March 2022 and has been a hit at the club.

Razak Abdullah, 18, joins Gaddo Abubakar and Emmanuel Mensah as the new recruits at the club.