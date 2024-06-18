Hearts of Oak Aboubakar Ouattara promises major changes for next season

Hearts of Oak coach Aboubakar Ouattara has assured fans of significant changes to improve the club's outlook for the upcoming season.

This promise comes on the heels of a challenging season that saw the Phobians narrowly avoid relegation, salvaged only by a dramatic final-day victory over Bechem United at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park on Sunday.

Throughout the season, Hearts of Oak struggled, constantly flirting with relegation. Their fate could have been sealed with a loss in their final game, but a spirited performance saw them overturn a deficit to secure a 3-2 win, ensuring their survival in the Ghana Premier League.

In his post-match interview following the crucial 3-2 win over Bechem United, Coach Ouattara expressed his determination to transform the team. "Our recruitment, we are coming. We will change some things, we will change so many things, and next season, we are playing for the league. We are not coming to play for the low end of the league," he stated.

The win on the final day not only secured Hearts of Oak's place in the top-flight league for another season but also set the stage for a renewed focus on climbing the league table. Fans can now look forward to a more competitive and revitalized team, as Ouattara and his management prepare for a busy offseason of recruitment and restructuring.

As the club embarks on this new chapter, the promise of playing for the league title rather than battling relegation offers a glimmer of hope and excitement for the supporters who endured a season of uncertainty.