Hearts of Oak actively seeking new coach ahead of pre-season

Hearts of Oak are intensively searching for a new coach as they prepare for the upcoming season.

The club had a turbulent season last year, employing three different coaches as they narrowly avoided relegation from the Ghana Premier League.

Samuel Boadu, who held to win three trophies in two seasons, was sacked a few months into the start of the season. His replacement, Slavko Matic, faced a humiliating exit from the club after being confronted by angry fans. Assistant coach David Ocloo then took charge of the team for the remainder of the season.

According to sources cited by Graphic Sports, Hearts of Oak have received applications from both local and foreign coaches, including candidates from the Netherlands, Italy, and Nigeria, who have expressed their interest in leading the club.

The club are believed to be leaning towards hiring a local coach who aligns with the vision of the club, but they remain open to considering foreign candidates who are willing to work within their framework.

In addition to searching for a new coach, Hearts of Oak is reportedly planning to revamp the coaching structure within the club. It is understood that the club intends to appoint a technical director who will oversee the entire coaching staff, providing guidance and direction. The appointed head coach will work under the technical director and will be responsible for coaching the junior side, while reporting to the director.

One source explained, "Because of the Academy, we are looking for an experienced person who would help us build the academy. We are taking our time to do that. He would be the overall boss, and even the coach will be under him."

Hearts of Oak aim to secure an experienced and capable coach who can contribute to the development of their academy and guide the team towards success in the upcoming season.