Hearts of Oak add Qwaku Nsoh to their roster from Uncle T United

Hearts of Oak have signed promising defender Qwaku Nsoh from Uncle T United FC during the ongoing transfer window.

The highly-rated player has committed to a three-year contract with the Phobians after a successful medical earlier this week.

Nsoh earned a reputation as a standout defender in the Division One League, making 29 appearances. He caught the attention of Hearts of Oak's technical team, led by Martin Koopman, during a three-week trial period. His impressive performance during the trial secured his spot in the squad.

Nsoh's move to Hearts of Oak marks a significant step in his career as he joins the ranks of the top-tier football club from second-tier outfit Uncle T United FC.

He becomes the club's latest signing, joining Martin Karikari, Evans Adomako, Kashala Wanet, Kofi Agbesimah, Liventius Attur, Michael Ampadu, Kelvin Osei Assibey, and Raphael Amponsah.

Hearts of Oak are leaving no stone unturned in their preparations for the upcoming season, including the appointment of a new technical team led by Dutch coach Koopman, with close support from technical director Rene Hiddink.

They were poor in the previous season and were nearly relegated from the Ghana Premier League.