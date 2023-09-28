Hearts of Oak aim for three points against Bofoakwa Tano, says Opare Addo

Hearts of Oak Communication Director, Kwame Opare Addo, is confident that the team will secure all three points in their upcoming match against Bofoakwa Tano.

After securing their first win of the season against Nsoatreman FC, Opare Addo acknowledges that the game against Bofoakwa Tano will be challenging. However, he expressed the team's determination to come out victorious.

"We didn’t get the expected results in our first game, but the team bounced back to win our second against a difficult Nsoatreman side," Opare Addo stated in an interview with Accra-based Happy FM.

"We are taking it one game at a time. We all know that when Hearts of Oak faces Bofoakwa, it's always going to be an intense match considering the history of both teams. We are looking forward to an interesting game and we’re positive about walking away with all three points on the day."

The Bofoakwa Tano vs. Hearts of Oak match is scheduled to kick off at 15:00 GMT on Sunday.