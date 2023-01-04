Hearts of Oak "Aki and Pawpaw' plotted Samuel Boadu's downfall- Goalkeeper Richard Attah's wife in an explosive tell-all audio

The partner of Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Joyce Attah has alleged that two unnamed bosses at the club 'Aki and Pawpaw' masterminded the sacking of former coach Samuel Boadu, claiming in a sensational audio that the two top officials told the referee to hand red cards to two Hearts of Oak players to force the exit of the fans favourite gaffer in an eye-popping tell-all audio.

Mrs. Joyce Attah has alleged in an explosive audio that the two bosses at the Ghanaian giants directed referee Serlom Yao Bless to give marching orders to two Hearts of Oak players in a bid to weaken the team in their eventual 1-1 stalemate against eternal rivals Asante Kotoko in September 2022.

The idea according to her was aimed at ensuring the club loses the match so they can engineer the sacking of the former coach Samuel Boadu.

It's unclear what sparked the goalkeeper's wife in motion after she detailed issues that have accounted for her husbands no-show at the club since March 2022.

Attah has not featured for the former African champions since he earned Black Stars call-up for the Fifa World Cup playoffs against Nigeria last year.

And the goalkeepers' wife has revealed in details what has happened between her husband and the club.

"When the team (Hearts of Oak) traveled to play Kotoko, Ayi (goalkeeper) was not not involved in the team's warm-up. It was Attah and Alawa (Eric Ofori Antwi) who were in camp. Boadu included Attah in his starting X1 against Kotoko but the officials warned him (Boadu) to change him. He was replaced with Alawa but the officials rejected that one too" Mrs. Attah said in an explosive audio

"So Ayi was not aware that he was going to be in post. You understand! So he hurriedly dressed up for warm up and the game itself.

"Because they wanted Samuel Boadu downfall, they planned to rely on the outcome of the game to engineer his dismissal.

"Is is me! I am the one telling you this. The referee (Serlom Yao Bless) confronted two players and asked them if they had wronged their bosses? and they said No! Then he informed them that these your bosses 'Aki and Pawpaw' say I should show these two specifics players the marching off orders.

"I am telling you. Whoever doubts me should come to me. He said these players should be shown the red card so that the lose to force the exit of Samuel Boadu.

"Thankfully, there were no red cards. Attah has not done anything wrong. It was Samuel Boadu had left the club that he informed Attah of the plot against him."

It's unclear who the 'Aki and Pawpaw' are but references can be deduced by their teeming followers.