Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko to compete in inaugural Democracy Cup celebrating 30 years of Parliament

Parliament of Ghana has chosen Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko to compete in the inaugural Democracy Cup, created to honour the 30th anniversary of the legislature.

This highly anticipated game will take place on Friday, July 5, 2024, at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Additionally, Members of Parliament will face off against former Black Stars players in a thrilling curtain raiser.

In an announcement made by Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, it was revealed that the winner of the Hearts vs. Kotoko match will have the opportunity to play against DC United in Washington, a privilege earned through Parliament's notable achievements.

Rt. Hon. Bagbin also shared that the Democracy Cup was proposed by supportive partners and stakeholders as a way to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the 1992 constitution and the Parliament of the Fourth Republic.

"Due to the good works of this parliament, a few partners and stakeholders decided to support our work, and proposed to us the establishment of what they refer to us as the Democracy Cup, which would spice up the celebration of our 30th anniversary of the 1992 constitution and this parliament of the Fourth Republic." Rt. Hon. Bagbin said.

This exciting addition will undoubtedly enhance the festivities and showcase Parliament's tremendous contributions.