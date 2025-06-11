Hearts of Oak and Kotoko chase Medeama SC star Kamaradini Mamudu

Ghana Premier League giants, Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko, are reportedly vying for the signature of Medeama SC's talented right back, Kamaradini Mamudu.

The player's impressive performances for Medeama SC have caught the attention of these top clubs.

Adding to the interest, Mamudu has recently received an invitation to join the Black Stars, Ghana's national team. This recognition on the national stage further highlights his potential and value to any club.

With both Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko interested in securing Mamudu's services, the player is likely to attract significant attention in the transfer market.

Medeama SC will need to carefully consider any offers and negotiate terms that reflect Mamudu's value to the team.

Mamudu's future is currently uncertain, with multiple clubs competing for his signature. His decision will likely depend on various factors, including the clubs' ambitions, playing style, and potential for growth.