Hearts of Oak and Legon Cities line up a friendly ahead of Ghana Premier League resumption

Ghana Premier League clubs, Legon Cities and Hearts of Oak will clash later today in friendly match at the Legon Sports Stadium.

The upcoming encounter has been set up by the two Accra-based clubs to help with preparations towards the resumption of the Ghana Premier League.

The 2024/25 Ghanaian top-flight league was suspended by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) after a violent clash during the league match between Nsoatreman FC and Asante Kotoko.

During that Week 19 showdown, a staunch supporter of Asante Kotoko, Frederick Yaw Frimpong, popularly known as Nana Pooley was stabbed to death.

After weeks of no action in the Ghana Premier League, the campaign will resume next weekend with some interesting games.

Gearing up for the resumption of the league, Legon Cities are hosting Hearts of Oak in the friendly match today. Both teams will aim to use the encounter to put their sides in shape for an improved performance on upcoming matches.

The game is scheduled to kick off at 3pm at the Legon Sports Stadium.