Hearts of Oak and Nations FC submit bids for Hohoe United goal machine Faruk Mohammed

Two Ghana Premier League clubs, Hearts of Oak and Nations FC, have officially submitted bids to sign Hohoe United forward Faruk Mohammed, Sources have confirmed.

The prolific striker finished the just-ended campaign as the top scorer in Zone Three of the Division One League with 15 goals. He was also the joint top scorer in the entire 2023/24 Division One League season with 17 goals, underlining his lethal form in front of goal.

Faruk’s impressive numbers have attracted heavy interest, and Hohoe United are now ready to part ways with the in-form attacker as both suitors push for a deal.

Hearts of Oak are keen on boosting their attacking options after a difficult campaign, while Nations FC see Faruk as a key addition to maintain their top-flight status in the upcoming season.

Talks are expected to intensify in the coming days as all parties aim to reach a full agreement.