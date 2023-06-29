Hearts of Oak and striker Yassan Ouatching part ways after disappointing season

Hearts of Oak have announced the departure of striker Yassan Ouatching following an underwhelming debut season.

Ouatching joined Hearts of Oak on a two-year contract with high hopes of making a significant impact on the team's attacking front.

However, his lack of goals and inability to make a lasting impression during his time at the club led to the decision to part ways mutually.

The 24-year-old Central African Republic international made eleven appearances for the club but failed to find the back of the net in the league.

In a statement posted on social media, Hearts of Oak confirmed the departure, saying, "Hearts of Oak mutually part ways with Yassan Ouatching. We wish him the best in his future endeavours."

Prior to his stint with Hearts of Oak, Ouatching had previous playing experience with Burmese side Zwekapin United and Mohammedan SC in Bangladesh.

The striker's departure from Hearts of Oak is part of the club's ongoing rebuilding efforts following a disappointing last season that saw them narrowly escape relegation with a draw on the final day.

Hearts of Oak are focused on strengthening their squad for the upcoming season, as they aim to bounce back and achieve better results on the pitch.