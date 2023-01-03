Hearts of Oak announce Daniel Afriyie Barnieh's contract extension

Daniel Afriyie Barnieh has extended his contract with Hearts of Oak, the club announced.

The 21-year-old was reported to be on his way out as a free agent but the centre forward has penned a new deal.

Barnieh who is currently with the Black Galaxies team in Egypt preparing ahead of the Africa Nations Championship will be able to feature in the tournament.

The AFCON U-20 champion's contract with the club expired on December 31, 2022, making him ineligible to feature per the rules governing the competition.

Despite the length of the contract not being disclosed Barnieh will be able to play for the Black Galaxies in the tournament after this announcement.

Barnieh has been impressive since joining Hearts of Oak three seasons ago.

The youngster has won one Ghana Premier League title, two FA Cup titles, Super Cup and the 2022 President Cup.

At the national level, he captained Ghana's U20 team to win both the WAFU and AFCON titles.

He was instrumental in the Black Galaxies qualifying for the 2022 CHAN tournament as the top scorer and also made Ghana's final squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

GHANAsoccernet.com has gathered that Daniel Afriyie Barnieh will join Swiss side FC Zurich after the CHAN tournament.