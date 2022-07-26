Hearts of Oak announce Enoch ‘Jordan’ Daitey as new physical trainer

Enoch 'Jordan' Daitey has been named as Hearts of Oak's new physical trainer for the 2022/23 season.

Jordan replaces W.O Paul Tandoh, who left Hearts of Oak in early June to become an assistant coach at Aduana Stars.

"We are glad to have Enoch ‘Jordan’ Daitey as our new Physical trainer," Hearts announced on Twitter.

"The club is in the process of employing a new Welfare Officer," they added.

We are glad to have Enoch ‘Jordan’ Daitey as our new Physical trainer.

The club is in the process of employing a new Welfare Officer. #AHOSC#PositiveEnergy pic.twitter.com/wtk6GmC58L — Phobians - #MTNFACupChampions🏅🏆 (@HeartsOfOakGH) July 26, 2022

The experienced trainer has reportedly agreed a three-year deal with the Phobians.

Jordan previously worked with Hearts of Oak in 2021 upon the return of Serbian gaffer Kosta Papić but left his role when Papić was sacked.

He is a certified football Coach and Fitness specialist. He is the CEO of Jordan Fitness which is dedicated to putting footballers in shape. Due to his essential work, many Ghanaian players based outside the country train with him whenever they visit Ghana for the offseason.

Daitey trains many top stars when the season ends ahead of pre-season with the likes of Thomas Partey, Andre Ayew, Mubarak Wakaso, Mohammed Salisu, and Afriyie Acquah visiting his training regimes.