Hearts of Oak have announced their Umbro replica jerseys are on sale in Kumasi.

''Our umbro replica jerseys are currently on sale at the ASEM School Park, Kumasi. Rush now to grab yours,'' a statement on the club's Twitter account read.

The Phobians outdoored their jerseys two weeks ago in Accra and there has been high demand for them.

Fans in Accra can buy from the club's secretariat.