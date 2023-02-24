Hearts of Oak announce signing of defender Francis Adjetey

Hearts of Oak have completed the signing of versatile defender Francis Adjetey.

The 26-year-old joins the Ghanaian giants on a four-year deal.

The former Tema Youth and Ebony FC centre-back, who also plays as a right-back, is expected to play a key role for the rest of the season.

"A dream transfer to Hearts of Oak. Welcome to the biggest family Francis Adjetey," wrote the club in announcing Adjetey's arrival.

Hearts of Oak released veteran defenders Mohammed Alhassan and Fatawu Mohammed in the transfer window.

The FA Cup holders suffered a bug blow to their Premier League title ambitions after a 2-0 defeat to league leaders Aduana Stars in Accra last Sunday.