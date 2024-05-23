Hearts of Oak announce Salim Adams transfer to Sudanese giants Al Hilal Omdurman

Ghanaian giants Hearts of Oak, have announced the impending departure of their talented midfielder, Salim Adams.

In an official statement released on Wednesday, May 22, the club confirmed that a deal has been reached for Adams' permanent transfer to Sudanese side Al-Hilal Omdurman.

The agreement hinges on Adams finalizing personal terms with the Sudanese club.

"Accra Hearts of Oak is excited to announce that we have agreed to release Salim Adams to Al-Hilal Omdurman on a permanent transfer deal," the club stated. "The transfer will be finalized once the player agrees on personal terms with Al-Hilal Omdurman."

Hearts of Oak is thrilled to officially announce that it has agreed to release Salim Adams to Al-Hilal Omdurman on a permanent transfer deal.

The transfer would be signed and sealed subject to the player agreeing on personal terms with the Sudanese club. pic.twitter.com/hKocVtBShN

â€” Phooobia! - #WeNeverSayDie ðŸ…ðŸ† (@HeartsOfOakGH) May 22, 2024

Salim Adams has shown significant development over the past few seasons since joining Hearts of Oak from the lower-tier side New Edubiase United.

He is widely regarded as a promising midfielder with the potential to become a top player in the coming years.