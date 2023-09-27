Hearts of Oak anticipate thrilling clash with Bofoakwa Tano - Opare Addo

Hearts of Oak's Public Relations Officer, Opare Addo, recently shared insights on the team's mindset as they gear up for their upcoming clash against Bofoakwa Tano.

Speaking in an interview with Happy FM, Addo lauded the team's determination and resilience, highlighting their comeback victory against Nsoatreman.

While reflecting on their early-season performance, Addo noted, "We didn't get the expected results in our first game, but the team bounced back to win our second against a difficult Nsoatreman side."

With Bofoakwa Tano on the horizon, a team steeped in Ghanaian football history, Addo emphasized that Hearts of Oak is adopting a game-by-game approach.

"We are taking one game at a time," he stated.

"We all know Hearts of Oak vs. Bofoakwa is always going to be a cracker, considering the history of both teams."

The matchup between Hearts of Oak and Bofoakwa Tano is a fixture that consistently draws anticipation from football enthusiasts nationwide.

Both clubs boast passionate fan bases and a storied history of intense battles on the pitch.

Addo conveyed the team's confidence regarding the impending showdown, declaring, "We are looking forward to an exciting match and we are positive about securing all three points on the day."