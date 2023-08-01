Hearts of Oak appoint Abdul Rahim Bashiru Tijani as assistant coach

Hearts of Oak have welcomed Abdul Rahim Bashiru Tijani to their coaching staff as an assistant coach, sources close to the club have told Ghanasoccernet.

Tijani, who previously served as an assistant coach at Legon Cities for the past two seasons, will now take up the role of deputy to the yet-to-be-named head coach of the club.

After finishing 12th on 46 points and missing out on the top four in the previous season, Hearts of Oak are gearing up for the upcoming campaign.

The club have already announced the first batch of its technical team, with Dutchman Rene Hiddink being appointed as the technical director.

The new technical team includes key members who are expected to enhance the team's performance. Jerry Adjei Asare has been appointed as the goalkeeper's trainer, while former player Sebastian Barns will take on the role of head of the Scouts.

Hearts of Oak fans are eagerly anticipating the announcement of the substantive head coach to complete the technical team and are optimistic about the team's prospects in the upcoming season.

With the addition of Abdul Rahim Bashiru Tijani and other key staff members, the club is looking forward to a successful campaign and a chance to compete at the top level.