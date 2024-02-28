Hearts of Oak appoint Togbe Afede XIV and Delali Anku-Adiamah as directors

Hearts of Oak have appointed Togbe Afede XI and Delali Anku-Adiamah as directors, following the dissolution of the club's board of directors.

The move is in line with the majority shareholder's pledge to reconstitute the board at the next Annual General Meeting (AGM), which is scheduled to take place before the end of March 2024.

In a statement released by the club, it was explained that following the dissolution of the board it was necessary to comply with the requirements of Section 171 (1) of the Companies Act, 2019 (Act 992), which states that a company incorporated after the commencement of this Act shall have at least two directors, one of whom must be ordinarily resident in Ghana.

Togbe Afede XIV, Chairman of Strategic Initiatives Ltd, will resume his role as Executive Chairman of Accra Hearts of Oak, while Delali Anku-Adiamah, Managing Director of Strategic African Securities Ltd, will also join the board as a director.

The club expressed gratitude to the outgoing board members for their excellent leadership and supervisory role in steering the affairs of the club over the past 12 years. During this period, the club achieved many successes both on and off the pitch, including significant infrastructure developments.

The newly reconstituted board will be approved at the upcoming AGM, and the club is confident that this change will help propel its objectives of achieving pre-eminence on the African continent and beyond.