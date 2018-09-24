Hearts of Oak are a work in progress - Coach Seth Hoffman

Interim coach of Hearts Oak Seth Hoffman believes that his team are still far from showing their true potential.

The Phobians have failed to register a goal in recent friendly games which has put the team under severe criticism.

In an interview with the media in the aftermath of his outfit 0-0 stalemate with Eastern Region based Kaakyire FC at the Nkawkaw Park on Sunday, Hoffman relayed his plans of blending the youth team players with the first team players to form a solid team.

“You can see that I am using more of the youth players blended with some of the experienced players returning from injury so we didn’t perform poorly at all today but the most important thing is that the core of the team is taking shape.

"I am still working on the cohesion of the team and we need to give them chance. So it is step by step.”

When asked about the prospects of the team, Hoffman said, “The future is bright for Hearts of Oak and it is clear. The drill of the training program and the number of games we are playing, I have been impressed.

"The players have been exhibiting whatever they’ve been taken through, but it is just unfortunate we are yet to score but I believe with the return of Joseph Esso and the likes we will start scoring.”

The former Auroras coach is confident about his side, he, therefore, believes the departure of Isaac Mensah and Inusah Musah will not create any problems for his side.

It has been over 3 months since Seth Hoffman took over as acting head coach of Accra Hearts of Oak.