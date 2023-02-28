Hearts of Oak, Asante Kotoko make payment for Ghana Premier League Limited shares 

Premier League giants Accra Hearts of Oak SC and Asante Kotoko SC have paid their Stakeholder subscription fees for the establishment of the Ghana Premier League Limited Company.

As part of the requirements for the registration of the Autonomous Premier League as Company, all Premier League Clubs agreed to pay an amount of GHc100,000 as subscription fees for the shares.

The two most-decorated Premier League sides have shown their commitment towards the registration process by depositing their share subscription fees.

Other Clubs are expected to submit their subscriptions before the deadline on agreed between all the Premier League clubs and the Autonomous League Implementation Committee.

The Autonomous League Implementation Committee met Representatives of all 18 Premier League Clubs at the World Trade Centre in Accra on Tuesday, February 23, 2023, to update them on the progress made so far.

Aside the registration process, clubs were updated on the opening of the Company’s Bank Account, Representation of Clubs on the Autonomous League Board, and steps towards commencement of the League.

The meeting also discussed plans for stakeholder engagements with the Sports Ministry, Institutions, Sponsors, partners, media right holders, supporters, the media, referees, match Commissioners and Coordinators, stadium or facility owners, and the general public.

The media engagement will also include an education drive to update supporters and the public on the nature, form and rules of the new organisation of the Premier League under the new company.