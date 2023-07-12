Hearts of Oak, Asante Kotoko set to receive financial rewards for 2022 World Cup player contributions

Five Ghanaian clubs are set to receive financial rewards for their contributions to the Ghana national team's campaign at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. FIFA is expected to release details on Thursday regarding the amount each club will receive for their players' participation in the tournament.

The clubs that will benefit from this initiative are Hearts of Oak, Asante Kotoko, Steadfast FC, King Faisal, and Dreams FC, according to JoySports.

It is reported that Hearts of Oak will receive the highest amount, followed by Asante Kotoko and Steadfast FC. King Faisal and Dreams FC will receive the same amount.

Earlier reports from Joy Sports had revealed that each player participating in the World Cup would be entitled to $10,000 per day spent officially in Qatar. However, the actual figure, as stated in the forthcoming report, will be $10,950.

The funds will be initially sent to the Ghana Football Association, which will then distribute the money to the respective beneficiary clubs. This initiative has sparked calls from various sections of the Ghanaian football community for local league players to be included in the national team squad.

On a broader scale, Moroccan clubs Raja Casablanca and Wydad Athletic will receive over $1.43 million as the country had a lengthy stay at the tournament, reaching the semifinals. Tunisia, which had five local clubs contributing players, will receive just over $1.49 million, the highest allocation for Africa.

Egyptian clubs Al Ahly and Zamalek will share just over $650,000, while three Cameroonian clubs will share just over $400,000. Senegal, with only one local club, Generation Foot, contributing to the national team, will receive approximately $20,000.

The financial rewards allocated to the Ghanaian clubs and other African teams aim to recognise the contributions made by domestic league players to their respective national teams' World Cup campaigns.